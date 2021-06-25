 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont man
Police News

Jacob L. Franke, 26, of Fremont was arrested on June 25 on suspicion of driving under the influence, Fremont Police said.

Officers observed a vehicle heading east on First Street between the 500 to 1000 blocks. This vehicle did not have its headlights on.

The officers attempted to make contact and the vehicle fled. The vehicle was located in the 300 block of north Lincoln Avenue.

Franke also was arrested on suspicion of felony operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest; willful reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle during a period of suspension. Franke was transported to the Dodge County booking center.

