Police arrest Fremont man
On June 8, Fremont Police were called to the 800 block of north Park Avenue for a physical disturbance.

They arrested Andrew R. Christensen, 32, who was yelling loud profanities, police said. Christensen was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct and taken to the Dodge County booking center.

