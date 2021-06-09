Police arrest Fremont man

Support Local Journalism
On June 8, Fremont Police were called to the 800 block of north Park Avenue for a physical disturbance.
They arrested Andrew R. Christensen, 32, who was yelling loud profanities, police said. Christensen was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct and taken to the Dodge County booking center.
