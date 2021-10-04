 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Fremont man
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont man

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 4:35 p.m., Oct. 2, Jonathon S. Dye, 45, of Fremont was arrested on outstanding arrest warrant in the 400 block of north Nye Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A search incident to his arrest yielded THC wax, (highly concentrated cannabis), and a pipe. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden slams 'reckless' GOP in debt ceiling fight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man faces drug charges
Crime and Courts

Man faces drug charges

  • Updated

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Oct. 1, Chris E. Spindler, 37, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after officer…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News