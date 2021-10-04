Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 4:35 p.m., Oct. 2, Jonathon S. Dye, 45, of Fremont was arrested on outstanding arrest warrant in the 400 block of north Nye Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

A search incident to his arrest yielded THC wax, (highly concentrated cannabis), and a pipe. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.