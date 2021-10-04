Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 4:35 p.m., Oct. 2, Jonathon S. Dye, 45, of Fremont was arrested on outstanding arrest warrant in the 400 block of north Nye Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
A search incident to his arrest yielded THC wax, (highly concentrated cannabis), and a pipe. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.