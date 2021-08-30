 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont man
Police arrest Fremont man

Police News

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jack E. Chandler, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop for driving the wrong way on a one-way street in the 500 block of north Park Avenue.

Chandler was also cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

