Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jack E. Chandler, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop for driving the wrong way on a one-way street in the 500 block of north Park Avenue.
Chandler was also cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
