Police arrest Fremont man
Police arrest Fremont man

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 11:55 p.m., Aug. 21, Juan Alonzo-De La Cruz, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop for erratic driving in the 700 block of north D Street, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with no operator’s license and child abuse as a result of two children being in the car at the time of his arrest.

