Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8:35 a.m., May 12, Kyle AJ Beebee, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after he was located at a residence in the 300 block of east Linden Avenue where he had been previously told he was not welcome, Fremont Police reported.
He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
