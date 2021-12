At approximately 8:45 p.m., Dec. 16, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace at a motel in the 1200 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

He is accused of damaging a television set by throwing a remote control at it and berating an employee. This disturbed the peace of other motel guests who overhead the commotion. Damage to the TV is estimated at $600.