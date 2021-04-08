Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 1:30 a.m., April 7, Carlos A. Pineda-Aguilar, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and stalking outside of a residence in the 1000 block of north Lincoln Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The residence is the home of a former acquaintance and he is accused of sitting outside of their home and following them around town earlier in the evening.
_Tribune staff
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.