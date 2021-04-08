 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Fremont man
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont man

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 1:30 a.m., April 7, Carlos A. Pineda-Aguilar, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and stalking outside of a residence in the 1000 block of north Lincoln Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The residence is the home of a former acquaintance and he is accused of sitting outside of their home and following them around town earlier in the evening.

_Tribune staff

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID halts Huntington's addiction crisis progress

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News