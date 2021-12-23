 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont man

Police News

A 26-year-old Fremont man faces several charges after he fled from Fremont Police.

James W. Alvarez has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and shoplifting.

Police reported that on Dec. 22, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. 23rd Street in reference to a man who allegedly had just stolen a cell phone.

Officers contacted the suspect. Officers attempted to detain the individual when the suspect fled on foot.

Police said Alvarez refused to stop and ran for several blocks until officers were able to arrest him.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Store reports gasoline theft

Store reports gasoline theft

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Dec. 15, a theft was reported at the Cubby’s convenience store in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police said.

Man faces burglary charge

Man faces burglary charge

Officers responded on Dec. 18 to the 500 Block of West South Street in regard to a citizen that was detaining another party that had burglariz…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Dec. 16, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace…

Snow blower reported stolen

Snow blower reported stolen

At approximately 12:15 p.m., Dec. 15, a theft was reported at Ace Hardware in the 1600 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 6:45 a.m. Dec. 14, Dillon M. Verbeek, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of stalking, Fremont Police reported.

Man faces weapon charges

Man faces weapon charges

Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 1 p.m., Dec. 10, Charles H. Coffield, 27, of Fremont was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants after an officer had con…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden administration’s concerns over inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News