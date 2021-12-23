Police arrest Fremont man

A 26-year-old Fremont man faces several charges after he fled from Fremont Police.

James W. Alvarez has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and shoplifting.

Police reported that on Dec. 22, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. 23rd Street in reference to a man who allegedly had just stolen a cell phone.

Officers contacted the suspect. Officers attempted to detain the individual when the suspect fled on foot.

Police said Alvarez refused to stop and ran for several blocks until officers were able to arrest him.

