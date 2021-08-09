Police arrest Fremont man

Support Local Journalism
At approximately noon, Aug. 6, Domingo Lopez-Juarez, 21, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license following a traffic stop for violating a stop sign in the 400 block of north D Street. He was also charged with violating the stop sign, Fremont Police reported.
