 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Fremont man
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont man

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately noon, Aug. 6, Domingo Lopez-Juarez, 21, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license following a traffic stop for violating a stop sign in the 400 block of north D Street. He was also charged with violating the stop sign, Fremont Police reported.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ever wonder how birds navigate the skies and find their way home?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News