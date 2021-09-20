Police arrest Fremont resident

At approximately 5:45 p.m., Sept. 18, Dylan B. Springgate, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault following an altercation at a residence in the 100 block of north Somers Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
He is accused of inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance during the altercation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.