Police arrest Fremont teen twice on same day

A Fremont teen was arrested and jailed twice on Thursday.

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 8:26 a.m. Thursday to an address in the 1700 block of North Lincoln Avenue in reference to a possible impaired person.

Officers had contact with Benjamin N. Connelly, 18, of Fremont. Connelly left the property but returned a short time later, eventually causing a disturbance. He was placed under arrest and charged with: resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Then at 1:05 p.m. Thursday, Fremont Police officers responded to the 100 block of North Birchwood Drive in reference to an individual attempting to set a structure on fire.

Officers arrived and had contact with Connelly, who had recently bonded out of jail. An investigation was conducted resulting in Connelly being arrested for: third-degree assault, third-degree arson, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

