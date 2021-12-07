Police arrest Fremont teen

At approximately 9:45 a.m., Dec. 6, Ethan T. Schutt, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC wax (highly concentrated cannabis), following a traffic stop for expired plates in the 1300 block of north Hancock Street, Fremont Police reported.
