Police arrest Fremont teen

At approximately 5:40 p.m., April 12, Isaiah J. Valdez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Officers were conducting a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of west 23rd Street when they observed Valdez operating a motor vehicle nearby. Officers learned that Valdez’ operator’s license is currently revoked.

They located Valdez in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of west 23rd Street. Upon contact with him, the odor of an alcoholic beverage was observed emanating from him.

Valdez attempted to run away but was apprehended. Valdez was taken into custody and additionally charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol, flight to avoid arrest, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, refusal to submit to a chemical test, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

—Tribune staff

