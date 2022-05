Fremont Police officers responded to the 400 block of West 22nd Street at 9:38 p.m. April 30 in reference to a physical domestic disturbance.

An investigation determined the complaint to be valid with the incident resulting in an injury.

Ashley M. Lockhart, 31, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree domestic assault.

