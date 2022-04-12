Police arrest Fremont woman for disorderly conduct, assault

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 12:15 a.m. April 12 to a business in the 1800 block of North Bell Street in reference to an assault.
Upon arrival officers an investigation was conducted and the complaint was determined to be valid.
Brandi L. Schulz, 34, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today