editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont woman for disorderly conduct, assault

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 12:15 a.m. April 12 to a business in the 1800 block of North Bell Street in reference to an assault.

Upon arrival officers an investigation was conducted and the complaint was determined to be valid.

Brandi L. Schulz, 34, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.

