Fremont Police officers responded at 9:16 p.m. Oct. 11 to the 500 block of East Sixth Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.

The caller advised that an individual, who did not live at the residence, had walked into their house uninvited.

An investigation was completed resulting in the arrest of Faith L. Frazier, 22, of Fremont for trespass, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.