Fremont Police officers responded to the 1700 block of North Union Street at about 9:15 p.m. March 24 for a disturbance and possible theft.

Officers had contact with Jenna M. Boschult, 31, of Fremont upon arrival.

Stolen property and drugs were located resulting in her arrest for misdemeanor disturbing the peace, felony theft by unlawful taking and felony possession of concentrated THC.

