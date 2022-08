Fremont Police officers responded at 11:13 p.m. Aug. 20 to the 800 block of East 23rd Street in reference to suspicious activity.

Contact was made Janet A. Duran, 27, of Fremont who started to scream and use profanity. She was warned several times to stop causing a disturbance, but her behavior continued.

As a result of the investigation, Duran was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance.