Police arrest Fremont woman
Police News

At approximately 9:50 p.m., May 21, Felisha M. Croy, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC Wax, (highly concentrated cannabis), following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

She was also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.

