Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 9:50 p.m., May 21, Felisha M. Croy, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC Wax, (highly concentrated cannabis), following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
She was also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.