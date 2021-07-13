 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Fremont woman
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont woman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 1:05 p.m., July 9, Nicole G. Bruner, 31 of David City was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault and child abuse/neglect (no injury) following a disturbance complaint in the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bruner is accused of assaulting an acquaintance and inflicting minor injury in the presence of children the two share.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic surfing bittersweet for Native Hawaiians

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man faces drug charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces drug charge

  • Updated

At approximately 7:35 a.m., July 11, Hunter A. Muff, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license followi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News