Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 1:05 p.m., July 9, Nicole G. Bruner, 31 of David City was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault and child abuse/neglect (no injury) following a disturbance complaint in the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Bruner is accused of assaulting an acquaintance and inflicting minor injury in the presence of children the two share.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.