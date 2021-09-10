Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 11:35 a.m., Sept. 9, Susan K. Billesbach, 60, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence (medications) after she was stopped for erratic driving near Dakota Street and Kansas Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
She was also charged with refusal to submit to a chemical test.
