Police arrest Fremont woman
Police arrest Fremont woman

Police News

At approximately 11:35 a.m., Sept. 9, Susan K. Billesbach, 60, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence (medications) after she was stopped for erratic driving near Dakota Street and Kansas Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

She was also charged with refusal to submit to a chemical test.

