Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 3:40 p.m., Aug. 12, Sulema K. Olivas, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop for expired plates in the 700 block of north Johnson Road, Fremont Police reported.
She was also charged with operating an unregistered vehicle and no proof of insurance.
