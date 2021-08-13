 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont woman
Police arrest Fremont woman

Police News

At approximately 3:40 p.m., Aug. 12, Sulema K. Olivas, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop for expired plates in the 700 block of north Johnson Road, Fremont Police reported.

She was also charged with operating an unregistered vehicle and no proof of insurance.

