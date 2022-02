A Fremont woman was arrested for second degree criminal trespass on Feb. 2.

Fremont Police said officers responded at about 5:56 p.m. to the 1000 Block of East Military Avenue for a disturbance.

Officers had contact with Heather R. Pensick, 31, who had previously been given a trespass warning not to return to the address. Pensick was arrested.

