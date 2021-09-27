Police arrest Fremont woman

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 4 a.m., Sept. 26, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace after officers were dispatched to a complaint of a woman yelling outside of a residence in the 300 block of west 10th Street, Fremont Police reported.
Officers had contact with Mann who was yelling obscenities and would not comply with officers asking her to stop yelling and go home.
