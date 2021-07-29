Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 4 p.m., July 28, Lashay Aguilar, 21, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 200 block of Crosby Street, Fremont Police reported.
A search incident to arrest yielded a vape pipe containing an oil like substance that tested positive for THC (highly concentrated cannabis). She was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
