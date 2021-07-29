 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Fremont woman
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont woman

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 4 p.m., July 28, Lashay Aguilar, 21, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 200 block of Crosby Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A search incident to arrest yielded a vape pipe containing an oil like substance that tested positive for THC (highly concentrated cannabis). She was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nikola founder Trevor Milton faces fraud charges

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News