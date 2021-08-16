Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Aug. 15, Audrey N. Schwarze, 20, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC wax, (highly concentrated cannabis), following a traffic stop for speeding in the 1900 block of north Clarmar Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
She was also charged with speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.
