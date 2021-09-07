Police arrest Fremont woman

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
At approximately 3:15 a.m., Sept. 6, Amanda K. Kendall, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct after she was found at a business where she had no reason to be in the 400 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported. She was also uncooperative with officers at the scene.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.