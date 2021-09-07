 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont woman
At approximately 3:15 a.m., Sept. 6, Amanda K. Kendall, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct after she was found at a business where she had no reason to be in the 400 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported. She was also uncooperative with officers at the scene.

