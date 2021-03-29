Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 8:20 p.m., March 25, Julie A. Brandenburg-Montero, 56, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant at a residence in the 400 block of south William Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
She was also charged with obstruction after she attempted to lock herself in the residence.
_ Tribune staff
