Police arrest Fremont woman
Police News

At approximately 8:20 p.m., March 25, Julie A. Brandenburg-Montero, 56, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant at a residence in the 400 block of south William Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

She was also charged with obstruction after she attempted to lock herself in the residence.

_ Tribune staff

