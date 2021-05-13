 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont woman
Police arrest Fremont woman

Police News

At approximately 6:50 p.m., May 12, Jasmine B. Hernandez, 35, of Hastings was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 800 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

She was also charged with speeding and having expired in-transit decals.

