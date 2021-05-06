 Skip to main content
Police arrest Fremont woman
Police arrest Fremont woman

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 10 p.m., May 5, Julia A. Brandenburg-Montero, 56, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia following a disturbance complaint in the 100 block of north William Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

