Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 10 p.m., May 5, Julia A. Brandenburg-Montero, 56, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia following a disturbance complaint in the 100 block of north William Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
