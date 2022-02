A Fremont woman was arrested for violating a protection order on Feb. 18.

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 1:52 p.m. to the 2600 block of North Laverna Street in reference to a possible assault.

An investigation was conducted and it was determined that a protection order violation had taken place.

Amanda M. Reingrover, 34, of Fremont was arrested for that protection order violation.

