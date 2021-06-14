Police arrest Fremont woman

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
At approximately 12:40 a.m., June 14, Heather M. Facklam, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of north Main Street where she was refusing to leave and creating a disturbance, Fremont Police reported.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.