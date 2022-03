Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Officers had contact with Heather R. Pensick, 31, of Fremont who had an active Dodge County warrant. Drugs and other drug-related items were located during the contact.

Pensick was arrested on the warrant and for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

