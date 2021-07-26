Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 11:26 p.m., July 24, Fremont Police were dispatched to the 200 block of North M Street for a trespassing complaint.
Officers located a vehicle in the ditch at the railroad crossing, Fremont Police reported.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ana Velasquez, 25, of Omaha.
Velasquez was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense, and refusal of a preliminary breath test. Velasquez was transported to the Dodge County booking center.
