 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Fremont woman
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Fremont woman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 11:26 p.m., July 24, Fremont Police were dispatched to the 200 block of North M Street for a trespassing complaint.

Officers located a vehicle in the ditch at the railroad crossing, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ana Velasquez, 25, of Omaha.

Velasquez was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense, and refusal of a preliminary breath test. Velasquez was transported to the Dodge County booking center.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News