Police arrest Hastings woman

At approximately 6:50 p.m., May 12, Jasmine B. Hernandez, 35, of Hastings was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 800 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.
She was also charged with speeding and having expired in-transit decals.
