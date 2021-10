At approximately 12:45 p.m., Oct. 15, Nathan R. Carlson, 20, of Hooper was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop for speeding in the 3100 block of North Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

Carlson was stopped after he was observed traveling in excess of 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit and weaving in and out of traffic. He was additionally charged with reckless driving and speeding.