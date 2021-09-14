 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Iowa man
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Iowa man

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 12:25 p.m., Sept. 13, Corey RD Trotter, 23, of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was found in the company of a woman from whom he is prohibited from having contact with in the 1000 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists think they might have created a mysterious 99th element

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News