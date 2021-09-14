Police arrest Iowa man

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 12:25 p.m., Sept. 13, Corey RD Trotter, 23, of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was found in the company of a woman from whom he is prohibited from having contact with in the 1000 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.
