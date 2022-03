The Fremont Police Department conducted a traffic stop at approximately 5:30 p.m. March 14 near the 700 block of East 23rd Street.

Drugs were located during the traffic stop, resulting in the passenger, Elizabeth S. Gouldson, 26, of Denison, Iowa, being arrested for possession of a controlled substance (THC).

The driver of the vehicle, Mason D. Schreck, 20, of Fremont, was cited and released for driving during suspension.

