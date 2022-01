An Iowa woman was arrested and jailed for driving under the influence and refusal to submit, Fremont Police reported.

Police contacted Ashley D Rounds, 38, at 2:10 a.m., Jan. 12. She was in her vehicle and upon initial contact appeared to be possibly impaired, police said.

She was arrested after an investigation.

