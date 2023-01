Fremont Police officers responded at 5:31 a.m. Jan. 18 to a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Officers made contact with Jimmie L. Thompson, 42, (last known address was in Omaha).

Thompson began cussing at officers and was warned for disorderly conduct, but his behavior continued to be disruptive. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.