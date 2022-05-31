 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Police arrest man for drug possession

  • Updated
  • 0
Police News

Fremont Police officers had contact with Andrew W. Whitley at about 12:05 p.m. May 29.

Drugs were found during the contact resulting in his arrest for possession of controlled substance and obstruction of a police officer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers slam police raids on homeless shelters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News