Fremont Police officers responded at about 6:24 p.m. Dec. 29 to a residence in the 500 block of North I Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Officers were advised that Lefty R. Dillender, 39, was outside a residence, banging on the front door. Dillender had an active trespass warning for the residence.

The complaint was determined to be valid and Dillender was arrested for second-degree trespassing – a Class III Misdemeanor.