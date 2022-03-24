Police arrest man for trespassing

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
Contact was made with 20-year-old Trint L. Bloxham who was asked to leave the property but refused. He was then issued a trespass warning but still refused to leave.
Bloxham was placed under arrest for second-degree criminal trespass.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today