 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Police arrest man for trespassing

  • 0
Police News

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Contact was made with 20-year-old Trint L. Bloxham who was asked to leave the property but refused. He was then issued a trespass warning but still refused to leave.

Bloxham was placed under arrest for second-degree criminal trespass.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea launches biggest ever ICBM, breaking U.N. Security Council moratorium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News