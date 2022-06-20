Police arrest man on array of charges following incident at downtown business

Fremont Police officers responded at 10:28 p.m. June 19 to a report of a possible break in to a business located at 35 W. Sixth St.

Officers observed broken glass upon arrival and attempted to have contact with an individual walking away. The male, later identified as Eric Mendez, 19, (address unknown), became uncooperative and would not listen to commands. Attempts to control the individual were unsuccessful and a taser was deployed.

An investigation showed that Mendez was involved in an assault earlier. He then caused damage to the business by throwing a large planter through the window. Mann entered the business and consumed some of the business products.

Mendez also was charged with burglary, robbery, third-degree assault, obstruction, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

