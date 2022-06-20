 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Police arrest man on array of charges following incident at downtown business

  • 0
Police News

Fremont Police officers responded at 10:28 p.m. June 19 to a report of a possible break in to a business located at 35 W. Sixth St.

Officers observed broken glass upon arrival and attempted to have contact with an individual walking away. The male, later identified as Eric Mendez, 19, (address unknown), became uncooperative and would not listen to commands. Attempts to control the individual were unsuccessful and a taser was deployed.

An investigation showed that Mendez was involved in an assault earlier. He then caused damage to the business by throwing a large planter through the window. Mann entered the business and consumed some of the business products.

Mendez also was charged with burglary, robbery, third-degree assault, obstruction, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-rebel fighter Gustavo Petro wins Colombia’s presidency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News