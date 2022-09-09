 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police arrest man who didn't stop

Fremont Police arrested a local man after they said he refused to stop for them.

Officers were called to a house fire in the 100 block of South Thomas Street in Fremont at approximately 10:25 p.m. Sept. 8.

Police said they were made aware that the owner of the residence, Samual L. Wallitsch, 29, of Fremont had just left.

Officers later saw Wallitsch drive by the fire. They attempted to get him to stop, but he refused. They eventually were able to get him to stop.

Wallitsch was arrested for driving during suspension, driving under the influence, felony operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstruction/flight to avoid arrest and resisting arrest.

Wallitsch was taken to the Dodge County Booking Center and is being held in the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo.

