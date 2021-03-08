 Skip to main content
Police arrest Omaha man
editor's pick top story

Police News

At approximately 8:20 a.m., March 6, Kelvin J. Cardoza-Alfaro, 38, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 3600 block of east 24th Street, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, no operator’s license and no proof of insurance.

- Tribune staff

