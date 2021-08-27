Police arrest Omaha man

At approximately 11:50 a.m., Aug. 26, Dillon C. Randels, 25, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop for expired plates in the 700 block of north Grant Street, Fremont Police reported.

A search of Randels’ car following his arrest yielded a scale with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. THC wax, highly concentrated cannabis, was also found.

Randels was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance and no valid registration.

