Police arrest Omaha man
Police News

At approximately 7 a.m., Aug. 7, Ivan S. Romero, 32, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop for speeding in the 600 block of north Pebble Street.

Romero was also charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance after a small amount of meth and “mushrooms” were found in his vehicle following his arrest, Fremont Police reported.

