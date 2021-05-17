Police arrest Omaha woman

On May 15, officers were notified of a possible impaired driver in the 500 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Miranda EM Hernandez, 20, of Omaha.

Hernandez was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0