Police arrest Omaha woman

On May 15, officers were notified of a possible impaired driver in the 500 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.
Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Miranda EM Hernandez, 20, of Omaha.
Hernandez was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Dodge County Jail.
